Farmers Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

