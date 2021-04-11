American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

