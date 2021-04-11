Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

