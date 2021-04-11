Farmers Trust Co. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 116,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 280.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

