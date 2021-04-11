Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $155.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $181.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $646.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $678.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $678.78 million, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $697.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 438,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,080. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $729.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

