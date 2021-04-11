Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $130,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $230.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

