Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 512,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $681,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

