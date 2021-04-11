EtherGem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,632.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $813,970.46 and approximately $13,632.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00618260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

