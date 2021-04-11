iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

