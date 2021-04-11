Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,111 shares of company stock worth $5,754,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.35. 1,371,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,465. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.