IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $636.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $636.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.70 million and the lowest is $626.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $594.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $143,190,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.42. The company had a trading volume of 511,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $218.58.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

