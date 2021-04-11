Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $205.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

