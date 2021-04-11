Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.