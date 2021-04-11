ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.50). ION Geophysical posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IO. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,856. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

