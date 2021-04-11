Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 96.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 1,296,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,116. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.