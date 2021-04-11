QLC Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.24 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.40 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00296144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00732260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,796.74 or 1.00079735 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00793292 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

