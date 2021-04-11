AXPR (AXPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $446,825.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $446,825.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00054878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.00613169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032038 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.