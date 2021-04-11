CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.96. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CONE traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. 402,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,520. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CyrusOne by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First American Bank raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.2% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 67.1% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

