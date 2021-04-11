Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

SCM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 81,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

