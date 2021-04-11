United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20,240.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $3,133,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.