Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,296,330.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$125.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,885. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$279.03 million and a P/E ratio of -530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.