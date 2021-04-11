MMOCoin (MMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $760,935.15 and approximately $72.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,724,869 coins and its circulating supply is 68,246,622 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

