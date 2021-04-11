Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $24.56 million and $22,771.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,149,482 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.