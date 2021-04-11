HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.20 Million

Brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $62.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the highest is $62.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $242.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.20 million to $250.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $244.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 158,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,127. The company has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

