CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

