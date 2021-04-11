Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 233.8% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 233.8% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $113,864.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,563.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.11 or 0.03593010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.88 or 0.00422877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.57 or 0.01154353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.61 or 0.00497972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00460295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00364677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00206800 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

