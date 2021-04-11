Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report sales of $253.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $254.00 million. Interface posted sales of $288.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. Interface’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

TILE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Interface by 866.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

