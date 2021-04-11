Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 570 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.40. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

