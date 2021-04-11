Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 902,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,320. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

