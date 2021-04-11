Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $205,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.44. The stock had a trading volume of 855,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $176.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

