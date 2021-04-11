STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790,910 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $72,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. 669,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,856. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

