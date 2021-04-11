Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

