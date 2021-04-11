Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 10,077 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

