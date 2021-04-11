Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,789. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

