Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $542,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sysco by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 267,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.86 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

