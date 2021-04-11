Marotta Asset Management Sells 1,177 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $61.52. 752,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

