Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.