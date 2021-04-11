ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 1-Day Volume of $136,715.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $136,715.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00612894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031978 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

