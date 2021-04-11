Hexavest Inc. Sells 77,012 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 77,012 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.