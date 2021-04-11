The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

