Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

