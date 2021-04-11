Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00295186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00734123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.47 or 0.99969371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.00786827 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

