Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.85. 1,821,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,217. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

