Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). DZS posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 72,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,112. DZS has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

