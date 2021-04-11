Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

