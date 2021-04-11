Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

