Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in General Electric were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 377,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

