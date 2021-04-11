Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $76.30. 2,075,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,569. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,815.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

