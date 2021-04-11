Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,450.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,067.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

