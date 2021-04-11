Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 3,688 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

